Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for April 2020

Like many of you, I’m practicing social distancing and spending more time playing video games. While Animal Crossing is great, having a variety of games to play is always preferable. But, like, money is a thing and right now it may be tough to justify spending cash on them. Luckily, Xbox Gold subscribers get access to a variety of free games each month and April is no different.

To download and access these games, you’ll need an Xbox Live Gold subscription and it must be active if you want to enjoy the free games you’ve downloaded. Let’s check out this month’s titles.

Free Xbox Games with Gold for April 2020

This month sees four new titles being made available for free for Xbox gamers, but as it has been for the past handful of months, there is nothing extremely exciting here. But hey, free is free.

Project CARS 2 is the highlighted game this month and will be available from today (April 1) through the end of the month. If you are looking for a simulation-style racing title, it’s definitely worth checking out. Then, on April 16, you’ll have the chance to download Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle, a turn-based RPG, which includes both games in the series.

That’s not all, with two more games being made available throughout the month:

Fable Anniversary ($39.99 ERP): Available April 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

($39.99 ERP): Available April 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360 Toybox Turbos ($9.99 ERP): Available April 16 to 30 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Overall, there are some decent titles here, so if you have been looking to refresh your library, this is a good place to start.

What do you think? Interested in any of these Xbox Games with Gold this month? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.