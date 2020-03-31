The remastered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 just dropped on PlayStation 4

If you’ve been enjoying the latest Call of Duty title in the series but still reminisce on the past greatness that was Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 then good news, the remastered game has dropped on PlayStation 4. Multiplayer fans, don’t get too excited, as this remaster is only for the campaign portion of the title.

It is now available digitally for PlayStation 4 for $19.99 with a month of exclusivity (April 30). After that, it will be made available on both Xbox One and PC. Sadly, there is no word on if multiplayer will ever be brought back, but we can hope. Regardless, the campaign for MW2 is fantastic and if you’ve never had the chance to dive in, it is well worth your time.

For those that do pick up this digital release, you’ll also get some goodies for both Modern Warfare (the new one) and the free-to-play Warzone. It includes a character skin, weapon blueprints, emblems, and more.

This isn’t the first time a Call of Duty game has been remastered, with the original being remastered and released way back in 2016.

