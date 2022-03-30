Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for April 2022

Spring has sprung here in the United States and April is just around the corner. As always, that means that it’s time for a brand new batch of free Games with Gold for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

No, it’s not an April Fools joke. Xbox Live Gold members get access to four free games every month, and April is no different. And remember, an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription includes an Xbox Live Gold membership, so you can get the free games that way too.

Games with Gold can be redeemed throughout the month either on Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S. There’s a lot of variety in this month’s list of games, so there should be something for just about anyone to enjoy.

Let’s see what games are up for grabs in this month’s Games with Gold.

Free Games with Gold for April 2022

Kicking things off this month, gamers get access to steampunk fantasy Another Sight. Switch between a human teen and their red-furred companion in this platformer.

Next up is another platformer, Hue, where you must collect colors to complete puzzles on your quest to save your mother.

And for the retro Games with Gold lineup this month, Xbox gamers can get Outpost Kaloki X for free. This intergalactic tycoon-style game lets you build a massive empire in space and rake in all the cash.

Finally, MX vs ATV Alive brings high octane racing to your hands, whether you’re on four wheels or two.

In traditional fashion, these games will be available for free on a staggered schedule throughout the month of April. So make sure you check the Microsoft Store on your Xbox at the right time.

Check out all the titles and their availability dates below:

Another Sight ($29.99 ERP): Available April 1 to 30

($29.99 ERP): Available April 1 to 30 Hue ($14.99 ERP): Available April 16 to May 15

($14.99 ERP): Available April 16 to May 15 Outpost Kaloki X ($9.99 ERP): Available April 1 to 15

($9.99 ERP): Available April 1 to 15 MX vs ATV Alive ($19.99 ERP): Available April 16 to 30

And that’s going to do it for April’s free Games with Gold. Remember, only those with an active Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription can take advantage of these free games.

