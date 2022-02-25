Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for March 2022

Every month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers get access to a few free games from Xbox. And March isn’t any different, as the company offers up four more Games with Gold for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

If you didn’t know already, an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription includes Xbox Live Gold. And you will need Xbox Live Gold to redeem these games for free, so either of these subscriptions will have you covered.

As always, Xbox is giving away two games from the Xbox One era this month. And the other two come from its classic Xbox 360 lineup, following tradition. You can snag these games on either the Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S through backward compatibility. Let’s see what’s on offer for March.

Free Games with Gold for March 2022

Kicking things off for March’s free games is The Flame in the Flood. This is a survival game set in post-societal America. Playing as a girl and her dog, you will have to gather, craft, and fight for your survival. Following that up is Street Power Soccer, an exciting street take on the most popular sport in the world.

And kicking off the classic lineup for this month is Sacred 2 Fallen Angel, an action RPG where you embark upon Light or Shadow campaigns. And closing out this month’s free Games with Gold is SpongeBob’s Truth or Square. Playing as everyone’s favorite sponge, your goal is to find the secret Krabby Patty formula.

As always, these games will each be available for free for a couple of weeks to Xbox Live Gold subscribers. Make sure you check the dates below to see when these games will be free so you don’t miss out.

Check out all the titles and their availability dates below:

And that does it for March’s free Xbox Games with Gold. Remember, you need an active Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership if you want to redeem these free games.

