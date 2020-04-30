Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for May 2020

Spending more time at home and exhausting your current stockpile of Xbox games? Well, if you have Xbox Live Gold then good news, as a new round of free games is about to make their way to your console.

Each month, gamers get a selection of free games that they can download and enjoy for as long as they have an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Just remember, to continuing playing and enjoying these games, the membership must be active. Xbox 360 gamers can also join in on the fun, with two of the four games being available for both Xbox One and 360.

This month’s selection is an interesting one, so let’s dive in.

Free Xbox Games with Gold for May 2020

The free games this month are definitely interesting, with a wide variety of choices. If racing games are your thing, then V-Rally 4 is for you with its variety of cars and races. Action fans may find that Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr and Overlord II are more their speed, and sports fans should check out Sensible World of Soccer for some nostalgia-driven soccer goodness.

Release dates:

V-Rally 4 – Available May 1 to 31 on Xbox One

– Available May 1 to 31 on Xbox One Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Available May 16 to June 15 on Xbox One

– Available May 16 to June 15 on Xbox One Sensible World of Soccer – Available May 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

– Available May 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360 Overlord II – Available May 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Overall, it’s a decent month, and heck, free is free so might as well snag these in case you ever feel like switching it up in the future. Just remember, you’ll need an active Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate subscription to download and play these games.

