Red Dead Redemption 2 will soon be available on Game Pass – here’s what to know

Upon release, Red Dead Redemption 2 was an instant classic. The western adventure from Rockstar games featured a compelling story, beautiful scenery, and plenty of ways to enjoy it. Now, the game is coming to Xbox Game Pass on May 7.

It does not come without sacrifices, however, as the uber-popular Grand Theft Auto V will be leaving the service when Red Dead Redemption 2 arrives. That’s a bit of a bummer, but GTA V is six years old, and I imagine that by this point, most people that want to play GTA V have played it.

Also, it should be noted that this Game Pass release is for Xbox One only and cannot be played on PC.

How to sign up for Game Pass and get access to Red Dead Redemption 2 when it releases

If you want to sign up for this digital service and gain access to RDR2 when it comes to Game Pass, the process is straight forward. Also, this could be a great digital option while shipping times on Amazon are delayed due to COVID-19.

Snag an Xbox Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate (ultimate also includes Xbox Live Gold) membership With code in hand and while on your console, click the Xbox button Navigate to Home and scroll over to Store Look for Use a code (should be close to the top)

And that’s it, input the code and you’re good to go! If you would prefer to do it on your computer, you can go to Microsoft’s redemption site, log in, and insert your code there. Now, when RDR2 releases, you’ll be ready to download it and play.

