The Nintendo Switch console has become one of the most popular consoles ever. The handheld gaming console has been a huge success for Nintendo, which has always been the leader in handheld gaming.

The Switch is a pretty versatile machine with all kinds of personalization and accessibility options. For example, you can pick from 12 different languages for the interface of your console.

Whether you are trying to learn a new language, or you want to change your Nintendo Switch back to your native language, you can do it right from the console’s menus.

How to change the language on your Nintendo Switch

Changing the language on your Switch can be a great way to help study up on a new language while you’re playing games, or it can help make you feel more at home by being displayed in your native language. To get started, first head to the settings menu:

Open System Settings from the Switch home page Scroll down and select System Select the Language drop-down menu Choose the desired language

And there you go. Once you’ve finished these steps, your Switch will ask to restart and it will reboot with the new chosen language.

Be careful, though, it can be somewhat difficult to follow these steps if you accidentally choose a language you don’t understand (definitely not speaking from personal experience).

