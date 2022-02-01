How to download Wordle so you can play offline

Wordle is a hit word game that has taken social media by storm. The premise is simple. You have six tries to guess a five-letter word. You’ll get hints along the way and once you complete the puzzle, you can share your results quickly on social media.

The game has become so popular, that The New York Times has actually purchased the game from its original creator. This obviously has led many people to assume they are going to put it behind some sort of paywall or stuff the site with ads eventually.

If you just want to enjoy some simple fun but are worried the game will change, you technically have some options. This is also about the only way you could play if you are without an internet connection while on a trip, but have your laptop with you.

For what it’s worth, while Wordle is currently free and saving web pages is totally an ok thing to do for offline viewing, I want to make it clear that I’m not telling you to do this, just simply stating that it’s possible.

Why can you download Wordle’s web page and continue to play?

Image: KnowTechie

This works because the game is already fully coded within the website. Every word that has ever been available and every word that will be available is nestled in the code. That’s about seven years of words, according to Robert Graham.

Because of this, downloading the webpage gives you full access to the game and it will continue to function correctly. That means you’ll still get a new puzzle each day to enjoy with your coffee before Kevin your boss interrupts your morning with mundane things like work.

And possibly the best part of this is the fact that because you have right-clicked this webpage, you can play it both online and offline.

How to download Wordle and play offline on Chrome

The process of downloading Wordle for offline play only requires a couple of clicks and works the same as downloading any website for offline viewing. We’ll show you how it works below:

Go to the Wordle website Right-click anywhere on the page and select Save as When prompted with the Save screen, make sure Save as type is set to Webpage, Complete Make the location somewhere easy to remember (like your desktop) When you want to play, simply find the webpage shortcut and open it This will bring up the website you saved in a new browser window

And that covers the process for saving a website in its current form on Chrome

How to save websites (including Wordle) on other browsers

Image: KnowTechie

Typically, the process is going to be the same across many of the popular browsers. If you are on Firefox or Edge, the process is identical. Simply right-click, select save as, and ensure you are saving the file as Webpage, Complete.

If you are on Safari, the process can feel a little more involved, but for that, you can read Apple’s own how-to on saving websites for offline viewing.

And there you have it! A quick guide on saving web pages for offline viewing. Now whether or not you choose to do that on something like a hit word game that was just purchased from a major media company is totally up to you. Don’t tell ’em who sent ya.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: