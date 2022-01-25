Stuck on a specific Wordle? These tools will help

The latest internet craze sweeping through your feeds is called Wordle. It’s a deceptively simple game, where the end goal is to solve a five-letter word in six tries.

Those tries are part vocabulary retention, part statistics on letter frequency, but they’re all good fun. Everyone in the world gets the same Wordle, and you can only try solving it once. Once the next day dawns, a new Wordle appears, ready for a new challenger.

If you are having a hard time with a puzzle, or simply want to play more Wordle each day, we found six free tools that will help you on your way to becoming a Wordle master.

Wordle Helper

Screenshot: Wordle Helper

On those days when you don’t want to puzzle through, Wordle Helper is going to be your best friend. The program uses statistical analysis of letter frequency to give you a huge helping hand.

Hit the green Run button at the top-right of the window and wait for the program to load up. Then type start() and hit enter. Type in one of the starter words into the Wordle site (or choose your own five-letter starter). Then type the word you chose into the Wordle Helper window, and then tell the program which color arrangement the Wordle site showed.

Within a few rounds, you should have an answer.

If you’re more familiar with Python and would rather run things yourself, Wordle-Solver does pretty much the same thing. Jason Chao, the creator, says he’s working on a more user-friendly interface that he’s going to host online.

Onelook

Screenshot: OneLook

For those days where you do want the challenge, OneLook is a great place to start. I’m pretty sure it was created for crosswords or Scrabble fiends, but it works just as well for the five-letter words that Wordle uses.

You can use specific search queries to find the possible words, like “words that start with X and end in XYZ” or “words that “end in X.” It won’t give you any definitive answers, but that’s part of the fun.

Wordle Archive

Screenshot: Wordle Archive

The thing about Wordle is that you have to wait until the next day to do another one. That means you can’t really practice in the meantime, until now.

Wordle Archive has every single Wordle back to the first day, so you have over 200 puzzles to practice on and hone your word skills. Combine this with a few of these other tools and you’ll be a Wordle master in no time.

Unwordle

Screenshot: Unwordle

You don’t need to mess around with command lines and Python to get a Wordle solver. Unwordle packages all of the same statistical analysis into an intuitive web tool.

It’s the Wordle interface you know, love, and hate; with a list of “best words to guess next” that appear below the entry boxes. You’ll have the correct answer in no time.

Oh, and if you don’t really want help solving your Wordle, we can help you banish it from your Twitter feed. Enjoy your carefully curated feed once again, at least until the next viral craze.

