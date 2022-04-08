Wordlebot will let you know how bad you are at Wordle

It seems everyone’s been playing Wordle lately, even after the New York Times (NYT) bought it. Now the NYT has developed a post-Wordle strategy program, which they call WordleBot.

Where most tools to help with Wordle concern pre-Wordle strategy, WordleBot is different. Think of it as a coach, dissecting your performance once you’ve completed the day’s puzzle. It’s completely optional, so don’t feel like you have to use it, but it is a really handy resource.

Once you’ve done the day’s Wordle, head to the new tool. It should pick up your day’s efforts automatically. You can also upload a screenshot of your completed puzzle, which it’ll analyze in the same way.

Players will get scores out of 100 for Skill/Efficiency, and Luck. You’ll also see the average number of steps that all the NYT users needed that day, to compare your guess count against. Now you’ll have another set of numbers to compete against your friends and family with.

As to how it actually works, WordleBot is another variation on the multiple statistical analysis programs that solve Wordles for you.

Every Wordle starts with 2,309 possible solutions. NYT describes it as, “At each turn, WordleBot chooses the word that will allow it to solve the game in as few steps as possible, assuming any of the remaining solutions are equally likely.”

The NYT actually started WordleBot as a way to solve which starting word was best to use. They found two things, that it was harder to figure out than they thought, and that it was more fun seeing how their own guesses matched up to the program.

Oh, and in case you were wondering which word WordleBot thinks is best to start with… It’s CRANE if you’re playing on normal, or DEALT if you playing hard mode.

The interesting thing to me is that neither of those words is mentioned by any of the other solving tools, which often use RAISE, IRATE, LATER, or even ADIEU.

