How to set a custom background to Safari in iOS 15

Apple has designed iOS 15 with customization in mind. The new operating system version now allows users to modify their phone’s look and give them a truly unique appearance.

One of the most interesting new features is the ability to customize your Safari start page. This way, anytime you launch Safari, you have something more looking to at other than the typical bland gray screen the app usually displays.

Thankfully, setting this all up is not entirely complicated and should not take you more than a few minutes to complete, but there are a few steps that you must follow. Let’s get started.

How to add a background to Safari in iOS 15

Launch the Safari app on your iPhone. Open a new page by pressing the double square icon from the lower right-hand corner of the screen and then tapping the Plus symbol. Once you’ve opened a new page, Safari will automatically take you to the Customize Start Page screen. Here, you will be able to change the functionality and look of the displayed page whenever you open a new tab. Start by pressing the Edit button. Safari will present you with several backgrounds that Apple has kindly provided, but you can also tap the Add image symbol (the square with a Plus symbol inside it) to add your backgrounds. Once you choose an image, Safari will take you back to the Customize Start Page screen, and the Add image symbol will be replaced by the background you’ve chosen. If you’re happy with your selection, leave the page and test the new feature by opening a New page. Safari should display the image without any issues.

For the best results, use high-quality Images

Remember that adding your images as Safari backgrounds might not always offer the best results. Due to the iPhone’s display size, Apple’s provided designs will fit perfectly on the device.

However, if you add custom backgrounds smaller than the screen’s resolution, the images may appear slightly pixelated.

Look for high-resolution images or use photos taken in Portrait Mode with the iPhone’s built-in camera for the best results. Alternatively, you can also find great backgrounds online. But you need to ensure that their resolution is identical to that of the iPhone.

Just keep in mind, you can set any photo or image you choose as Safari’s background. But those with a higher resolution will always look better.

