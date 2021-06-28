How to share Google Chrome tabs between devices

Every Friday, I’m hit with the same dilemma: I either shut down Google Chrome and start from scratch on Monday, or I sift through the dozens of tabs that I’ve opened over the course of the week and weed out the non-essentials so that I’m ready to go on Monday morning.

If you are like me and can’t avoid the inevitable tab monster that forms over the weekend, then you might want to hear about the Google Chrome feature that lets you share your tabs to Chrome browsers on different devices.

This feature is a great way to take whatever you are looking at on the go, or even send tabs from your phone to your computer or laptop. But this feature isn’t necessarily easy to find. Luckily, we’ve got you covered.

How to share a Chrome tab from your computer to your phone

The first thing you’ll need to do is make sure your browser is set up for Chrome’s tab sharing feature. Everyone who has Chrome 77 or later installed should have this feature available, but there is a way to activate it on all versions:

Head to chrome://flags in your Chrome browser Search for send tab to self Select Enable in the dropdown list

Once you’ve done this, your Chrome browser will be set up to share tabs back and forth between devices. There are a couple of different ways that you can share your computer tabs with another device. Here’s the first method:

On any webpage, click in the URL box Select Send this page on the right side of the URL box Choose the device that you want to share with



The next method is done from anywhere on a web page

1. Open a Chrome webpage

2. Right-click anywhere on the body of the page

Image: KnowTechie

3. Select Send to whichever device you choose

Those are the fast and easy ways to share a Chrome web page from your computer straight to your phone. But what about the other way around?

How to share Chrome web pages from mobile

1. Select the three-dot menu (or the share icon on iPhone) from a Chrome webpage

2. Choose Share from the dropdown menu

Image: KnowTechie

3. Select Send to your devices

4. Choose the device you want to share the webpage with

Once you’ve done this, you’ll get a notification from Chrome on your PC that lets you know a webpage has been shared. From there, you can click on that notification and continue your browsing session straight from your computer.

Tab sharing can change the way you manage your web browsers

Google Chrome’s tab sharing feature is one of the best features available on the platform. Google is always working on integrating its applications across multiple devices, and tab sharing is a great way to keep your devices connected.

With just the click of a button, you can share any web page across multiple devices, making Chrome one of the most diverse browsers available.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: