Chrome adds better way to search bookmarks, tabs, and history

The latest Google Chrome update added a new way for users to search tabs, bookmarks, and search history directly through the Chrome address bar.

Google shared the details of its latest feature update in a blog post on its website earlier this week. The update makes navigating the web browser even easier.

The feature lets you search through tabs, bookmarks, and search history with an “@” in the Chrome address bar.

All you need to do is type “@” in the address bar. Then, you’ll see options to search through tabs, bookmarks, or history.

From there, you can easily navigate through the topic you choose. Just type in a few letters of the subject you’re looking for, and you’ll see it populate to the address bar.

Tab search isn’t exactly a brand-new feature for Google Chrome. The browser added tab search via the arrow drop-down button at the top right of the page in 2020.

But the new update adds the ability to search bookmarks and history. Plus, it brings the different search functions together in a more convenient location in the address bar.

If you’re like me and constantly have dozens of tabs open at a time, tab search can be a super useful feature.

And the ability to search through bookmarks and search history right in the address bar will be incredibly convenient.

Google is rolling out this new shortcut feature to Chrome users now. It’s already available on our end, so type a quick “@” in your address bar to see if the feature is available. If not, check out our guide on updating Chrome here.

