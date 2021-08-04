I’m a big fan of dark mode. I generally spend a lot of time in front of a screen, and dark mode can do a lot to help with the eye strain that comes along with that. In my opinion, dark really needs to be an option for any application or device with a screen.

I personally have dark mode enabled everywhere it’s possible. I have it enabled on my Windows OS on my PC at home and every app that allows it on my Samsung Galaxy S20 phone. But today we’re going to take a look at something different.

Smartphones and computers aren’t the only devices that have a dark mode. Many other devices utilize the feature to help with eye strain. Today we’re going to take a look at how to enable dark mode on your Nintendo Switch.

How to turn on dark mode on your Switch console

The Nintendo Switch, by design, doesn’t have a feature that it explicitly calls ‘dark mode.’ Instead, you are able to change the overall user interface of the console from a white background to a black background, which accomplishes the same thing. Here’s how you do it:

Select System Settings from the console’s home screen Scroll down and select Themes Select the Basic Black option

And there you have it. While this isn’t technically called dark mode, changing to the Basic Black theme will change your Nintendo Switch’s background from white to black.

Hopefully, this will help your eyes from the strain that comes along with staring at a bright screen.

