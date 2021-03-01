How to update the Xbox Series X and Series S

The new Xbox Series X finally arrived near the end of 2020. The new consoles are equipped with some pretty big hardware updates, looking to bring 4K, 120-hertz gaming into the forefront of the gaming world.

As we have come to expect, these new consoles will be evolving over their entire lifetime. This means that your Xbox Series X|S will occasionally need to download and install updates in order to keep up with the latest games as well as user needs.

So what can be expected when updating the Xbox Series X or Series S? Here, we’ll cover everything you need to know about updating your console.

Updating the new Xbox Series X|S

There are a couple of options when it comes to Xbox Series X updates. First, we’ll go over automatic updates. To set up your console for automatic updates, follow these steps:

Press the center Xbox button on your controller to bring up the menu Highlight and select Select Profile and Systems > Settings > System > Updates Select the Keep my console up to date option on the Updates screen

This will ensure that your Xbox Series X stays up-to-date with the latest updates. This option may be an issue to those users who have data limits placed on them by their ISP. If that’s the case, manual updates may be the better option. Here’s how you can do that:

With your console connected to the internet, press the center Xbox button Highlight and select Select Profile and Systems > Settings > System > Updates When in Updates, you’ll see either No console update available or Console update available When available, select the Console update available to download and install updates

It should also be noted that if your console remains offline for a good period of time, these updates may eventually be required in order to bring the console back online. While this isn’t the case for every update, it is something to keep in mind.

There you have it. That’s everything you need to know about keeping your new Xbox Series X|S up-to-date. If you need to know anything else about keeping your console updated, you can visit Microsoft’s FAQs here.

