The new Xbox Series X is here and with it comes a nice, new piece of hardware – the new controller. It didn’t change much from its predecessor, but it does contain a couple of nice new touches. In addition to more responsive and tactile buttons, this controller comes with a new share button that allows users to instantly take screenshots or record video of their gameplay.

This added functionality is a pretty cool design feature. But, like with all other new technology, there may be some kinks to work out. Just like the Xbox Series X consoles themselves, the new controllers from Xbox will certainly see some software updates pushed to them in the future.

While keeping your hardware up-to-date is certainly important, it can sometimes be confusing to actually handle these updates. Here, I’ll show you everything you need to know about updating your new controller.

There are a couple of options when it comes to updating the Xbox Series X controller. The first option is wirelessly:

Press the center Xbox button to open the menu Navigate to Profile & system > Settings > Devices & connections > Accessories From there, select the Controller you want to update If an Update is available, select Firmware version and follow the steps from there

The second option requires using a USB cable connected from the console to your controller:

Plug the included USB cable into the Xbox Series X (in the port located underneath the Pair button) Plug the other end into your Controller From there, prompts to download and install the Update will appear on your screen

This should be everything you need to know about updating your new Xbox Series X controller. It is also important to note that if updates don’t automatically appear when you plug in your controller, you can follow the same steps for wireless updating to manually download any updates you are missing.

You can find more information on updating your controller here.

