I used this Okaysou AirMic4S air purifier for a month to combat the diaper pail – here’s the verdict

Okay so as any new parent will tell you, even the best sealing diaper pail will still blanket your room in noxious fumes, as they still need to open when you need to deposit a newly used diaper. Yechhhhhh. Yeah, we know, it’s a natural, essential part of parenting, and we wouldn’t trade it for anything.

Since we’re co-sleeping still as we’re in a small apartment, that means our shared bedroom can do with some air cleaning. Okaysou sent their smallest model over, the AirMic4S, which comes with their Ultra-Duo H13 Pet Allergy filter as standard, and we’ve been using it in the bedroom for the last month.

Now, this small little filter is rated to a CADR of 125 m³/h, which is perfect for our 120-ish square feet bedroom, filtering it every 13 minutes. Well, every 13 minutes on the highest of the three available speed settings, but at that speed, it’s far too loud for sleeping. That’s okay, Okaysou has added a sleep mode, which drops noise to 24 dB while still scrubbing your air. That all works as advertised, with our air feeling much fresher when we wake, but there are a couple of issues with the air purifier.

The main issue isn’t even the noise at higher speeds, as anyone who has used any fan-equipped hardware knows that higher speeds equal noise.

No, the real issue is the LED lighting. If you forget to turn the air purifier to night mode, the LED backlight on the control panel is brighter than our nightlight. It’s as bright as if your smartphone started giving you notifications at midnight, which is a real problem if you are using it in a nursery. Yes, it woke up our little one in the middle of the night, the first time she’s woken before dawn since we’ve successfully sleep trained. Oops, guess we’ll just leave it on night mode all the time then.

Oh, before you think I’m just dragging Okaysou here, I’m not. The overbright LEDs on tech aren’t exclusively their issue. It seems that nobody has managed to make tech for the bedroom that uses lighting for subtle notifications that are not brighter than the sun.

As for the air purifying qualities of the $70 AirMic4S, they’re great. Our central AC throws a ton of fluff around our home, but in the bedroom? None. Literally none.

Every other surface in the apartment is covered in fine fluff within days of cleaning, so full marks here to Okaysou. You can also get different filters depending on your needs, with Germ Defense, Toxin Absorber, and Odor Remover to round out the selection. I think we’ll get the odor remover ones next, since it’s doing such a good job of cleaning the air. Anyway, it’s a great low-cost air purifier, as long as you remember that the LEDs are very, very bright indeed.

