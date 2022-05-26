Instagram is down for a bunch of people right now (updated)

UPDATE 5/26/2022 3:07 PM EDT: Instagram functionality has returned for most users at this time. The company’s communications lead told The Verge, “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.“

Instagram is currently experiencing issues for people everywhere right now. The outage started at 12:05 noon EDT.

According to Downdetector, 1,110 people (UPDATE: Reports have climbed to nearly 5,000 as of 12:29 PM EDT) have reported problems with the social platform. Reports are mainly focused on the mobile app, but desktop users are reporting issues as well.

For KnowTechie, the outage has been sporadic. It will be up for a minute, then go back down the next time we check. Other times it shows posts from over 24 hours ago.

Image: KnowTechie

Downdetector reports show that a majority of the issues are coming from the mobile app, but nearly 20% are coming from the Instagram website.

One user notes in a comment on the Downdetector page, “Anyone else getting a red message that says we’re sorry but something went wrong please try again later and it’s not letting me scroll further.”

Twitter users are reporting the Instagram outage

As it is, many people have gone to Twitter to report the outage:

anybody else instagram down or just me — glacier boy (@kayovstheworld) May 26, 2022

is instagram down? I'm only seeing pics from weeks ago 😭😭 — kiwi (@kiwiselena_) May 26, 2022

Oh lord. instagram down. What will I do on the toilet now? — Grandpa Bov (@KingBov1) May 26, 2022

We’ll continue to update this report as more information is made available.

