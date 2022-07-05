News
An Instagram outage is currently affecting DMs and feeds
Lots of issues with messages this morning.
UPDATE 7/5/2022 3:30 PM ET: Facebook and Messenger are now working, but Instagram continues to have issues with both DMs and the main feed. The original report follows below.
If you were trying to browse Instagram or check your Facebook Messenger requests, we’ve got bad news. Many users are reporting issues with the Meta-owned platforms right now.
According to Downdetector, over 3,200 people have reported outages for Messenger and Instagram. The main Facebook site is also suffering outages for users.
Facebook outage numbers
Instagram outages numbers
It’s currently unclear the cause of the issues, but it seems outage reports started at 10:56 AM ET.
One user on Downdetector notes that they “cannot send messages,” presumably on Messenger. Another notes that conversations won’t load.
Instagram outage reports include DM issues and issues loading the main feed.
Twitter users are also reporting issues with Messenger and more
As usual, when websites are down, people flock to Twitter to report it. This case is no different.
We’ll continue to update this report as more information is made available.
