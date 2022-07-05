An Instagram outage is currently affecting DMs and feeds

UPDATE 7/5/2022 3:30 PM ET: Facebook and Messenger are now working, but Instagram continues to have issues with both DMs and the main feed. The original report follows below.

If you were trying to browse Instagram or check your Facebook Messenger requests, we’ve got bad news. Many users are reporting issues with the Meta-owned platforms right now.

According to Downdetector, over 3,200 people have reported outages for Messenger and Instagram. The main Facebook site is also suffering outages for users.

It’s currently unclear the cause of the issues, but it seems outage reports started at 10:56 AM ET.

One user on Downdetector notes that they “cannot send messages,” presumably on Messenger. Another notes that conversations won’t load.

Instagram outage reports include DM issues and issues loading the main feed.

Twitter users are also reporting issues with Messenger and more

As usual, when websites are down, people flock to Twitter to report it. This case is no different.

How is Instagram down again, it’s not even like everyone’s fav app on the planet — meera (but like, the online version) (@TwoTweetsNotice) July 5, 2022

MESSENGER down. Lmao — Akira (@akirakosu) July 5, 2022

User reports indicate Facebook is having problems since 11:24 AM EDT. https://t.co/8wgYQLsWdU RT if you're also having problems #Facebookdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) July 5, 2022

We’ll continue to update this report as more information is made available.

