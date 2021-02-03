Instagram now has a ‘Recently Deleted’ feature so you can restore posts you accidentally deleted

Ever wrong-fingered a killer Insta post and been filled with insta-regret? Well, this new Instagram feature, Recently Deleted won’t digitally shred it forever, allowing you to restore a post that you accidentally deleted.

Now, instead of your posts disappearing into the ether when you hit the delete button, they’ll get held in a folder for 30 days, so you have time to rethink that decision.

Anyone with an email account is used to having a Trash folder that deleted items go in before permanent deletion, and this is Instagram’s version.

You can undelete posts on Instagram now – here’s how

To use the Recently Deleted feature on Instagram, fire up the app: Then go to Settings Find Account And finally, Recently Deleted That’ll show you a list of everything you deleted in the last 30 days, giving you time to restore or permanently delete it. Oh, and deleted Story content will only live in that folder for 24hrs

That’s not all the Recently Deleted folder is for, as it also protects your account against hackers that may want to delete all of your content.

When you decide to permanently delete anything in the Recently Deleted folder, Instagram will either send you a text or email to verify that you are the account holder. Without that step, nothing in the Recently Deleted folder can be permanently deleted.

