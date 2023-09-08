iPhone 15 Pro Max could be the costliest iPhone ever

The iPhone 15 series is about to be unveiled in a few days, and everyone seems excited about Apple’s new generation of iPhones.

Maybe it’s because of the biggest switch in the history of the iPhone, from Lightning to USB-C, which will make many people’s lives a lot easier.

However, it’s not the only change coming to the iPhone 15 series. There are a lot of major and minor changes across the board, but in most Apple fashion, most of the upgrades are reserved for the premium Pro line iPhones.

Now days before the launch, a new leak has popped up. It’s from a Taiwan-based research firm, TrendForce, which has predicted the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max variant could go up by $100, making it the most expensive iPhone in history.

iPhone 15 Pro Max could be costlier than ever

Source: 9to5Mac

The outlet is basically predicting pricing for the iPhone 15 variants, and according to them, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be costlier than ever due to a $100 increase.

The outlet also says the increase will be due to the high-cost periscope zoom lens. It’s also predicting that Apple is still expected to retain the base 128GB storage variant for the Pro iPhones. Here’s the iPhone 15 series’ expected pricing.

Storage 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB iPhone 15 $799 $899 $1,099 ——- iPhone 15 Plus $899 $999 $1,199 ——- iPhone 15 Pro $999 $1,099 $1,299 $1,499 iPhone 15 Pro Max $1,199 $1,299 $1,499 $1,699

In contrast, last year’s iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 14 Pro launched at the same price. However, the iPhone 14 Pro Max was $100 cheaper at $1,099/$1,199/$1,399/$1,599.

In addition to the pricing, the report also predicts a few other changes besides the obvious USB-C switch.

Some predictions even align with previous leaks, like the 48MP camera upgrade, Dynamic Island for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, a titanium-aluminum alloy frame, and processor and RAM upgrades for the Pro and Pro Max variants.

How many of these predictions are true, we’ll see when Apple unveils the iPhone 15 series on September 12th.

