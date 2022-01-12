Is Apple’s iCloud Private Relay not working for you? Here’s how to fix it

You might have seen all the coverage of Apple’s iCloud Private Relay feature seemingly being blocked by cellular carriers.

Some European carriers have penned an open letter against the feature, but that doesn’t mean they’re actually blocking it.

What might be happening is actually a buried setting in the iOS menus being disabled, when it should be enabled. We’ll show you where to find it, so you can get your private browsing feature working as intended.

If iCloud Private Relay is not working for you – check this to fix it

First, grab your iPhone or iPad. You’ll also need an iCloud+ subscription, otherwise, you won’t be able to enable Private Relay. Open the Settings app Tap on Cellular Then, tap on Primary (if it exists), then on Cellular Data Options Tap the toggle next to Limit IP Address Tracking so it’s green. Do the same for Wi-Fi Tap on Wi-Fi, then on the blue i next to the current network name. Make sure the Limit IP Address Tracking toggle is on. Now go back to Settings > Apple ID > iCloud and turn Private Relay (Beta) back on. It should show up without any error messages.

Now Apple iCloud Private Relay should be switched on, for both your cellular plan and your WiFi. If you use any other Wi-Fi networks other than your home one, make sure you do the same check on those.

Have you tried this and are still seeing Private Relay switched off? Which cellular carrier are you on? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

