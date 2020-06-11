Is there a PC that is like the Nintendo Switch?

Everyone loves the versatility of the Nintendo Switch, leading to stock issues as it seems to be an essential item these days. Are there any other alternatives? What if you want to do some work on your new device instead of just playing games?

What if there was a computer in the same form factor, so you can do some work in between playing the latest games? Heck, with everyone doing work-from-home, you might even be able to expense it. Wouldn’t that be amazing?

So, has anyone made a PC that’s similar to the Nintendo Switch?

Short answer: Yes

What if I told you that a PC accessories company had made a Windows tablet with side-mounted controllers, similar to the Nintendo Switch – a full four years before Nintendo released the Switch? That company was Razer, with the Razer Edge. It has Intel Core processors, Nvidia graphics, and a host of accessories, including a cage that gave it side-mounted controller handles. No removable, motion-controlled Joy-Cons though.

It’s not available anymore however, so if you want a portable gaming machine that runs Windows, you’ll have to look elsewhere. GPD has a couple of pocket-sized laptops with Xbox-esque controllers built-in, such as the GPD Win Max. One-netbook is about to come out with the GX, another super small laptop that has removable, side-mounted controllers.

There’s also the Alienware Concept UFO, but it’s quite possible it will never see the light of day.

What do you think? Would you like to see a functional computer mimic the Nintendo Switch form factor? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

