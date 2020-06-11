Is it okay to keep my computer near the window?

When you create an office area to work from home, you’re often limited as to where you can fit your desk. I mean, not everyone is able to custom-build their room, right?

That often means that the only place that you can fit the desk is near a window. You might be worried that having your computer near that window could damage it, either with moisture in the air, or heat from sunlight. Maybe you’ve seen all the dust floating around in the air while rays of sunlight come in through the window?

Regardless, we’re here to answer some of these pressing questions.

So, can I keep my computer near the window?

Short answer: Sure, but watch the forecast for rain if you have the window open

Modern electronics are rated for use in high humidity, so unless you’ve got condensing moisture around your computer, you’re fine to have it next to a window, even if that window is open. There are a few things to think about though.

If direct sunlight is on the PC case, you’ll see higher operating temperatures than if it was shaded. Bright light might make your mouse work erratically if it’s got an optical sensor. Oh, and the UV light could potentially change the color of any plastic parts of your case.

Dust could also be an issue, so make sure your PC has filters on all fan intakes, and dust the inside with compressed air regularly and you should be fine.

