John McAfee, internet security dude and crypto shill, has been arrested in Spain

Remember McAfee? The antivirus software company that was basically everywhere in the late 90s and early 2000s? Well, did you know that the company’s creator, John McAfee, is an absolute nutbag (ironic choice of words, but more on that later)? Well, it’s true. He also might have paid to have his neighbor killed. The jury is still out on that one. Well, not literally, he’s already had to pay $25 million for that.

Anyways, I digress, today we’re talking about McAfee being arrested in Spain on charges of tax evasion. As The Verge reports, this isn’t nearly the first time McAfee has had run-ins with the law, even if some of those times were completely made up. Or at least, possibly made up. Honestly, it’s tough to tell where reality ends and fiction begins with the guy. Also, he is proud to claim that “fewer than 50%” of his girlfriends have tried to kill him.

Oh, back to Spain and tax evasion. McAfee, after making a bunch of money in the antivirus software game, made his way to cryptocurrency, where the digital currency flowed freely between various accounts, and apparently, much of it was never reported. He has even openly admitted to not paying taxes for eight years, so charges of tax evasion are honestly the only thing that makes sense with the dude that threatened to chop off his literal penis if Bitcoin didn’t reach $1 million.

According to the indictment, McAfee has attempted to dodge paying taxes or report income through a bunch of different means. From fake names and siphoning money to other people’s bank accounts, to moving around cryptocurrency and purchasing real estate and other high-price items in other people’s names, the list goes on. If the charges stick, he could face a total of six years in prison for each of the five counts of tax evasion.

Adding to that, the Securities and Exchange Commission has also sued McAfee for not disclosing paid promotions for various Initial Coin Offerings that McAffee touted on Twitter.

McAfee is currently awaiting extradition in Spain, according to the Department of Justice.

