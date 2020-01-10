Juno is like a reverse microwave and I kinda need it

The microwave has arguably been one of the greatest kitchen inventions of all time. It changed meal prep and made TV dinners what they are today. Now, Juno wants to do the same thing – but in reverse.

Shown at CES 2020, Juno is a rapid-chiller that uses some fancy science to cool your beverages to optimal temperatures in almost no time flat.

Currently on Indiegogo, Juno will chill a bottle of wine in around 5 minutes flat

Created by Matrix Industries, which made the smartwatch that is powered from your body heat, the Juno uses some fancy science words (the Peltier effect) to create some other fancy science words (a thermoelectric cooling engine) to absorb heat and create a cooling environment.

Using this technology™, Juno states that you can chill a can of beer in about 2 minutes, taking it from room temperature to around 39 degrees. A bottle of wine can be cooled to “sommelier-recommended temperatures” in under 5 minutes. Pretty impressive.

As mentioned, it’s currently available on Indiegogo for an early-bird price of $299. Remember, this is crowdfunding, so there is technically no guarantee this will release, but considering Matrix’s history, this should be a pretty safe bet.

