CES is full of fun and silly gadgets, but there are plenty of vendors at the show showcasing devices that can help the world in a variety of ways. The Hydraloop is one such innovation – which is pretty fitting, considering it has won the CES 2020 Best of Innovation in Sustainability, Eco-Design, and Smart Energy award.

So, what makes the Hydraloop so special?

The Dutch-owned Hydraloop recycles a whopping 85% of all water that goes through it

In development for close to a decade, the Hydraloop can be placed anywhere in your home (which I’m sure there are certain places that work better than others) and is completely self-cleaning. It uses no chemicals and recycles 85% of domestic water that flows through it.

According to some of the statistics found on the website, it will cut your sewage impact by 45%, as well as your water consumption. It will also lower your carbon emissions by up to 6%. As mentioned, it uses no chemicals and, according to the website, accomplishes this through six different systems.

The treatment system combines 5 technologies; Sedimentation, Flotation, Dissolved Air Flotation, Foam fractionation and an Aerobic Bioreactor. The 6th technology, which is the final treatment, is disinfection using UV light.

While there is plenty to be said about recycling, global warming, and so on at the corporate level, it’s still nice to see these types of technologies being available at the home-level.

The Hydraloop is currently available for preorder with a price tag starting at $4,000.

What do you think? Is this something you are interested in? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: