KnowTechie Giveaway: Enter for a chance to win these new gaming headsets from EPOS

Alrighty, folks, it’s time for another KnowTechie giveaway. For the next few weeks, we’ll be running a giveaway where we’ll select two winners (yes, two!) to receive an EPOS H6PRO and H3 Hybrid gaming headsets.

Both of these headsets have a combined value of $358. So yea, you can win either one of these new recently released premium gaming headsets just by simply throwing your name in a hat. Seriously, it’s that easy.

First up, we have the EPOS H6PRO. These puppies were just launched this week so you’ll be one of the first people to get their hands on it. This headset offers gamers the performance, control, and reliability they need to perform at their best.

For maximum accuracy and minimal listening fatigue, its proprietary speakers combine the best of both worlds. With its long and detachable boom arm, this boom can be positioned in a variety of locations while still providing good voice pick-up.

With its variable softness, the headband is guaranteed to provide maximum comfort. It is equipped with an adjustable slider with visual indicators for precise positioning. The memory foam earpads ensure a superb acoustic seal while the 2-axis hinge guarantees a perfect fit for the ear cups. More info here.

Next up we have the EPOS H3 Hybrid gaming headset. Whether you’re gaming on the go or gaming at home, the closed-acoustic H3 Hybrid headset gives you the best of both worlds.

Connect with USB, console cable, or Bluetooth for exceptional versatility, and fine-tune its game-changing audio with EPOS Gaming Suite for PC.

This headset delivers two simultaneous audio streams so you can play games while easily chatting with a friend. The H3 Hybrid headset is compatible with PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox (One/X/S), Mac, and Bluetooth devices. Not to mention, you also get 37-hours of battery life. More info here.

How to enter

It’s simple. For your chance to win, enter your details into the Gleam widget below. You can also gain extra entries by doing the other things on the list, like sharing this giveaway with your friends, signing up for our newsletter, and other stuff like following or liking us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Just keep in mind, for your entry to count, you’ll have to enter through the widget below. Again, all the ways to enter will be shown in the widget below. If it isn’t loading for you, try this direct link to the contest.

The giveaway will run from October 6 to October 27. Two winners will be selected and announced on October 28. Two winners will receive either an EPOS H6PRO or H3 Hybrid gaming headset, each valued at $179. This giveaway is only open to folks in North America. Good luck!

