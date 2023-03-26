KnowTechie Giveaway: Enter to win a new detachable soundbar

It’s time to get excited because KnowTechie is back with another fantastic giveaway just for you!

For the next few weeks, we’re giving two lucky winners a chance to elevate their audio experience with the remarkable Ultimea Apollo S40 Soundbars, each valued at $79.

That’s right; it’s your chance to own one of these powerful and stylish audio devices without spending a dime. And entering the giveaway is easy and will cost you two or three minutes of your time. That’s it.

Again, all you need to do is enter our giveaway, and you could be one of the two lucky winners to receive Ultimea’s new Apollo S40 soundbars.

Are these Apollo S40 Soundbars any good?

Truthfully, we haven’t had the chance to test the Apollo S40 Soundbar personally, but we’ve been working Ultimea for quite a while, and they have never steered us wrong.

On paper, the Apollo S40 looks impressive. The soundbar features a built-in dual subwoofer, 2.2 channel system, a wild detachable design, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

You have your standard HDMI and Optical inputs for ports, but again, if any of those don’t work, you always have Bluetooth as a fail-safe.

Key Specs Details Speaker Channels 2.2 Total Number of Speakers 4 Drivers 2 Tweeters + 2 Woofers Remote Control Type LED Listening Modes (EQ) Movie, Music, Night, Dialogue, Dynamic, HiFi SNR >86dB Frequency Range 60Hz-18kHz Max SPL >99dB Connectivity Ports x1 ARC, x1 Optical, x1 AUX, x1 USB Bluetooth 5.0 Analog 3.5mm stereo mini jack Power Input AC100-240V50/60Hz Soundbar Dimensions 31.9 x 3.9 x 2.8 in (811 (L) x 98(W) x 70(H) mm) Soundbar Weight 5.0lbs (2.27kg) Total Weight 8.1lbs (3.7kg)

This soundbar splits into two separate speakers

Our favorite feature is the Apollo S40’s detachable design. You’re basically getting two speakers wrapped in one package. So you can use it as a soundbar or two separate speakers left/right speakers.

On top of its detachable design, you can mount or place this soundbar just about anywhere. Whether it’s wall mounted, on top of an entertainment center, or on the floor – you have plenty of options.

Apollo S40 Detachable Soundbar 4.5 The Ultimea Apollo S40 is a sleek and powerful soundbar designed to enhance your audio experience. With 2.2 speaker channels, 4 speakers in total (2 tweeters and 2 woofers), and multiple listening modes, it delivers immersive sound for movies, music, and more.

Bonus Offer: Save 25% off all Ultimea products with code: KnowTechie25 What We Like: Offers convenient connectivity options, including ARC, optical, AUX, USB, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3.5mm stereo mini jack.

Its slim design and LED display remote control make it a stylish and user-friendly addition to any home entertainment setup. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

And buyers seem to love it too. Here’s a small sampling of what buyers have to say about the Apollo S40

Buyer Reviews The soundbar soundbar provides an exceptional audio experience at a very affordable price. The built-in subwoofer produces a deep and rich bass sound that enhances your movie-watching experience. Akita I was pleasantly surprised by the quality of this soundbar given its low price point. The Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity works seamlessly and the built-in subwoofer delivers impressive bass. Jane I’m so glad I found this soundbar for under $90. The sound quality is excellent and the Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity makes it easy to use with all my devices.

Carmine

How to enter

It’s simple. For your chance to win, enter your details into the Gleam widget below.

You can also gain extra entries by doing the other things on the list, like sharing this giveaway with your friends, signing up for our newsletter, and following or liking us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Additionally, entrants must like and follow Ultimea’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages. We’ll verify these requirements to ensure entrants follow the rules.

Again, The giveaway entry form will show all the ways to enter in the widget below. Try this direct link to the contest if it isn’t loading.

The giveaway will run from March 25 through April 17. Two winners will be selected and announced on April 18. Entries are limited to readers in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.