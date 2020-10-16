KnowTechie Giveaway: Enter for your chance to win a TaoTronics Mesh WiFi Router

Alrighty, folks, it’s time for another KnowTechie giveaway. For the next few weeks, we’ll be running a giveaway where we’ll select one winner to receive this TaoTronics Mesh WiFi Router valued at $239, courtesy of the good folks at TaoTronics. Yup, that’s right, you can win this TaoTronics Mesh WiFi Router, just by simply throwing your name in a hat. Seriously, it’s that easy.

So what exactly is this TaoTronics Mesh WiFi Router? It’s basically a new router that blankets your home with fast and reliable WiFi. A Mesh WiFi system consists of the main router that connects directly to your modem, and a series of satellite modules, or nodes, placed around your house for full WiFi coverage. Basically, it’s another way to drown your home with WiFi coverage.

Easily connect all your smart devices to the new mesh router system, including garage door openers, smart security systems, thermostats, TVs, and a whole lot more. This is perfect for large homes up to 6,000 sq. ft. (Includes 2 mesh routers.)

Some key features include:

AC3000 WiFi speeds up to 3Gbps

Seamless roaming

For 6,000 sq. ft. home area

Connects up to 200 smart devices

Parental controls

Secure network protection

4 Gigabit Ethernet & 1 USB port

10min easy installation & setup

Zero Dead Zones: Complete coverage in your home, the advanced technology scouts the fastest and strongest signal among the routers and creates a stable WiFi connection for your device by switching in just 40ms.

Secure Network: Full network management functions including network status check, device monitoring, device speed control, network protection, MAC address filtering, etc., for protection against internet threats and scams.

Smart Parental Controls: Manage your child’s online activities by filtering content/websites, tracking their browsing history, and setting limits on their internet usage for parents’ peace of mind.

Independent Guest WiFi: Create a separate WiFi network to give your guests internet access – without sharing your home’s WiFi password – to ensure your home network remains private, secure, and safe.

Bottom Line: If you find WiFi speeds in your home slowing down to a crawl, chances are you need a Mesh WiFi system. They’re not cheap though. This option from TaoTronics makes it extremely affordable to get a system of this caliber in your home at an affordable price. But if you win this giveaway, you won’t have to worry about any of that, will you?

How to enter

It’s simple. For your chance to win, enter your details into the Gleam widget below. You can also gain extra entries by doing the other things on the list, like sharing this giveaway with your friends, signing up for our newsletter, and other stuff like following or liking us on Facebook or following us on Instagram or Twitter.

Just keep in mind, for your entry to count, you’ll have to enter through the widget below. Again, all the ways to enter will be shown in the widget below. If it isn’t loading for you, try this direct link to the contest.

The giveaway will run from October 16 to November 6. One winner will be selected, and the winner will receive a brand new TaoTronics Mesh WiFi Router valued at $239. Good luck! TaoTronics Mesh WiFi Giveaway



