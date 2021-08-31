LinkedIn is abandoning its Stories feature to the surprise of literally no one

Back in September of last year, LinkedIn made some updates to its business-focused social site and one of the most interesting additions was the release of Stories.

Now, a year later, the company has announced that Stories are leaving the platform at the end of September. While not that surprising, it does mean that any advertisers or companies planning Story campaigns will need to pivot and do it quickly.

So, why is LinkedIn scrapping its Stories feature? Well, it’s about what you’d expect. According to Liz Li, Senior Director of Product at LinkedIn, people “want to create lasting videos that tell your professional story in a more personal way and that showcase both your personality and expertise.”

Li also notes that LinkedIn is currently working on “a new experience” for users, but as of now, those plans are being held close to the chest, it seems.

LinkedIn is the latest company to scrap Stories, with Twitter recently doing away with its own version – Fleets.

