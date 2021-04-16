Lumonitor is a multi-use portable 4K monitor that can also charge your devices

As technology continues to advance, people are beginning to look for greater performance in smaller packages. 4K resolution has become the standard in most televisions and monitors and more and more consumers have been looking for a suitable monitor that they can take on the go. Enter Lumonitor.

Lumonitor is a 15″ 4K portable monitor that can be used with virtually any device, including gaming consoles, smartphones, and computers. In addition to connecting to various devices via USB, HDMI, or 3.5mm AUX, the Lumonitor can also be used as a standalone device, with a Roku streaming stick or other digital media device.

The portable monitor also comes with built-in hi-fi speakers and has PinPoint touchscreen technology that makes it just as good as any other tablet when using the touchscreen. Maybe the most unique aspect of this portable monitor is the charging system, however.

Lumonitor has an internal battery that will charge your devices as you are using the monitor. When you plug in your phone, tablet, or any other device, the monitor will charge them from its internal battery, similar to a power bank.

Lumonitor had a successful Kickstarter campaign and the unit is now available for preorder. The team at Lumonitor Labs is full of audio-visual engineers whose goal is to produce superior products in a more sustainable way than some major brands that have had questionable labor practices in the past. Make sure to check out the website if you want to learn more about this portable monitor.

