This e-ink monitor might be the fix for your workday headaches

Ever get tension headaches or eye strain from long days in front of your computer monitor? Well, maybe an e-ink monitor would help your tired eyes, like this upcoming model from Dasung.

The Paperlike 253 is a 25.3-inch e-ink screen, with a resolution of 3,200 x 1,800 pixels (nearly 3K). Instead of the RGB LCD you’re probably used to, the e-ink screen in the Paperlike 253 has 16 shades of gray in its display.

Think of it as a larger Kindle, the premium ones with front-lighting so you can still read them in low-light surroundings. Expect it to be equally great in office spaces with harsh lighting, as e-ink is great as you don’t have to use an overpowering backlight to see the screen in those lighting conditions.

If you’re used to a high-refresh-rate screen, you might want to give this a miss. The refresh rate is probably fairly low, as the technology inside e-ink screens is slow to change. Dasung showed this off on Weibo, with a movie playing on the panel. Even the company’s Turbo Tech didn’t save the video from turning into a jittery mess. That’s probably fine for document creation needs though, where refresh rate doesn’t matter as much.

When available at some point in 2021, expect a fairly hefty price tag for the Paperlike 253. The 13.3-inch version that they have on Amazon is $1,250, so it’s anyone’s guess how much the 25.3-inch model will retail at. Double, to match the near-double size? Maybe, although the smaller version does have a touch screen, and I couldn’t see any mention of that functionality on the larger model so perhaps it will be less expensive.

We’ve reached out to Dasung for more information and to explore a product review, so watch this space.

