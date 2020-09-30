Marshall has a new pair of headphones that can last up to 80 hours on a single charge

If you’re someone who constantly finds themselves charging their Bluetooth headphones, then you should seriously consider this new offering from Marshall. The company’s latest offering, the Major IV, is capable of lasting up to 80-hours on a single charge. Yes, 80 freaking hours. And to crank the dial even more, the headset supports wireless charging too.

Sticking to a traditional design, the headset features a multi-directional control knob that lets you select play/pause, skipping tracks, volume, and calls. Compared to its Major III predecessor, the headset includes softer ear cushions along with a different shape for added comfort.

Under the hood, the headphones include 40mm dynamic drivers that offer “roaring bass, smooth mids and brilliant treble” right into your skull. As someone who’s tested previous versions of these headphones, that sounds just about right. Marshall has a pretty proven track record when it comes to headphones so I can vouch that this probably correct.

But the main takeaway here is that sweet battery life. The company says the Major IV will last over 80 hours on a charge. That’s about three days of continuous playtime without having to worry about a charge. That’s insane. And the added ability to wirelessly charge the headphones is a nice touch too.

If you’re looking to throw your money at these headphones, the Major IV is available for pre-order now for $150 from Marshall’s website here. The headphones will begin shipping to customers on October 14th.

Are you as baffled as us about that battery life? Do these headphones appeal to you? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

