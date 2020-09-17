Microsoft confirms Xbox Series X preorder date while throwing a little shade towards Sony

If you’re ready to snag your next-generation console, you don’t have too long to wait. With both Microsoft and Sony laying almost everything out, gamers are starting to make their decisions. Well, they are trying to at least. Preorders for Sony’s PlayStation 5 have been a mess and Microsoft didn’t skip a beat on throwing a little shade.

In a tweet confirming the preorder date (September 22), Microsoft also made a note that it would let users know “the exact preorder time soon.” This is because Sony’s preorder times for the PS5 have been all over the place, with preorders getting canceled by online outlets left and right.

We already knew that preorders for the Xbox Series X and Series S would start on this date, but who doesn’t a love a little brand rivalry on their Twitter feed?

Pre-order 👉 September 22 Worldwide launch in 36 countries 👉 November 10 Hype 👉 9000+ (don’t worry – we’ll let you know the exact time pre-orders start for you soon) pic.twitter.com/SLUrrtszyN — Xbox (@Xbox) September 17, 2020

While we’ll find out soon enough the exact time gamers will be able to preorder, there have been some leaks that point to September 22, at 11am EST as the exact time. This is for both the Series X and Series S. This comes from a listing on Target’s website that is still up at the time of this writing.

Have you looked into the Xbox Series X and Series S? Which one do you plan on going with? Still undecided? Make sure to check out our guide highlighting differences between the two consoles.

What do you think? Plan on going Xbox or PlayStation this generation (or both)? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

