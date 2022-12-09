Microsoft is adding a screen recorder to Windows 11

Microsoft is upgrading the Snipping Tool in Windows 11 to include screen recording.

The upgraded tool is currently rolling out to Windows Insiders for beta testing. The Snipping Tool first arrived four years ago as a replacement for the existing screenshot tool.

The upgraded version has a new Record button next to the existing Snip one. Selecting that will give an option for which part of the screen you want to record and a button to start the recording.

“We know that Snipping Tool is a favorite among the Insider community, so we are very excited to introduce a built-in screen recorder with this update,” says Dave Grochocki, principal product manager lead for Windows inbox apps.

Once finished, the recording will appear in the Snipping Tool playback menu. You can then watch and save the file.

The lack of a native screen recorder for Windows 11 has been a long-standing issue. Almost every other operating system has a simple, built-in way to record. That includes Mac, Chromebook, iPhone, and Android devices.

Microsoft hasn’t said which format the screen recordings will save in. Many of the popular third-party tools give the option of video files or GIFs.

In its current state, users might notice bugs. Microsoft has noted a known bug that causes a delay between when the “Start” recording button is pressed and when the recording begins.

There is also another bug where “the Snipping Tool app window does not restore when initiating a new snip from within the app.”

This is just one of Microsoft’s latest improvements to Windows 11. Users of iCloud will now be able to see their photo library in File Explorer.

The Windows 11 2022 Update brought better Snap Layouts, tabs in File Explorer, better gaming, accessibility and security, and more.

