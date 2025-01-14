Want free Samsung credits? Here's $50 worth to get you started. Reserve your interest in Samsung's new Galaxy lineup with your email—no purchase required. Enjoy up to $1,250 savings and a chance to win $5K in Samsung credit. Reserve Now

Key Points Motorola announces 2025 updates to Moto G and Moto G Power budget phones.

Moto G Power features IP69 water-resistance, MIL-STD-810H certification, and a 6.8-inch LCD display.

Moto G priced at $199.99, Moto G Power at $299.99; available online and in stores early 2025.

Motorola has announced the first 2025 updates to its Moto G line of budget phones, with new versions of the Moto G and Moto G Power.

The latter is the standout, with an IP69 water-resistance rating that surpasses most flagship phones despite a price tag of just $299.99.

As if IP69 wasn’t enough, the phone is also 1P68 rated, meaning it’s rated for both submersion in water and exposure to high-pressure water jets and steam, in addition to full protection from dust.

The phone has also passed MIL-STD-81H certification for exposure to harsh environments and has a 5000mAh battery and wireless charging.

We didn’t get a chance to get our hands on the device, but according to the spec sheets and other sources like The Verge:

“The 2025 Moto G Power is surprisingly svelte for how tough it is, but it’s by no means a small phone — the 6.8-inch LCD display, covered in Gorilla Glass 5, makes this about the same size as Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra.”

The unlocked Moto G will be available online at Motorola.com, Amazon, and Best Buy starting January 30th, with the Power following on February 6th.

What do you think about the new Moto G and Moto G Power updates for 2025? Are you excited about the impressive water-resistance and durability features of the Moto G Power? We’d love to hear your thoughts! Share your opinions in the comments below.

