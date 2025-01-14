Connect with us

Motorola’s new Moto G Power is IP69 water-resistant, only $299

Motorola has unveiled the 2025 updates to its Moto G line of budget phones, with new versions of the Moto G and Moto G Power
Two smartphones on a table beside colorful books.

Key Points
  • Motorola announces 2025 updates to Moto G and Moto G Power budget phones.
  • Moto G Power features IP69 water-resistance, MIL-STD-810H certification, and a 6.8-inch LCD display.
  • Moto G priced at $199.99, Moto G Power at $299.99; available online and in stores early 2025.

Motorola has announced the first 2025 updates to its Moto G line of budget phones, with new versions of the Moto G and Moto G Power.

The latter is the standout, with an IP69 water-resistance rating that surpasses most flagship phones despite a price tag of just $299.99.

As if IP69 wasn’t enough, the phone is also 1P68 rated, meaning it’s rated for both submersion in water and exposure to high-pressure water jets and steam, in addition to full protection from dust. 

The phone has also passed MIL-STD-81H certification for exposure to harsh environments and has a 5000mAh battery and wireless charging.

We didn’t get a chance to get our hands on the device, but according to the spec sheets and other sources like The Verge:

“The 2025 Moto G Power is surprisingly svelte for how tough it is, but it’s by no means a small phone — the 6.8-inch LCD display, covered in Gorilla Glass 5, makes this about the same size as Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra.”

The unlocked Moto G will be available online at Motorola.com, Amazon, and Best Buy starting January 30th, with the Power following on February 6th.

What do you think about the new Moto G and Moto G Power updates for 2025? Are you excited about the impressive water-resistance and durability features of the Moto G Power? We’d love to hear your thoughts! Share your opinions in the comments below.

Kevin is KnowTechie's founder and executive editor. With over 15 years of blogging experience in the tech industry, Kevin has transformed what was once a passion project into a full-blown tech news publication. Shoot him an email at kevin@knowtechie.com.

