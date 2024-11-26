Motorola Moto G 5G 2025 renders show a triple camera setup

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Last year’s Motorola Moto G 5G 2024 was one of the most disappointing budget Android phones. It offered only one year of OS updates, slow charging, ad-ridden software, and more.

So, the company needs to make up for it this year with its sequel, the Motorola Moto G 5G 2025, and it looks like we have our first look at the device.

91mobiles, in collaboration with Steve ‘OnLeaks’ Hemmerstoffer, has posted a few renders of the supposed Motorola Moto G 5G 2025. The device’s back appears to sport a triple camera setup.

Aside from the triple camera on its back, the Motorola Moto G 5G 2025 looks mostly the same

Image: 91Mobiles

Now, a triple camera setup isn’t a significant leap, but for the Moto G 5G, it is. Last year’s Moto G 5G 2024 only offered a dual camera setup.

We hope this new addition is an ultrawide sensor, as its predecessor only shipped with a primary and a macro sensor.

Besides the new triple-camera setup, the Moto G 5G 2025 looks exactly like its predecessor, with flat edges, an unibody rear panel, and a thick chin.

Image: 91Mobiles

Surprisingly enough, the device still retains the 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone is tipped to measure 167.2 x 76.4 x 8.17mm, making it slightly taller and wider than its predecessor.

That’s all! The Moto G 5G 2025 doesn’t seem very different from its predecessor, except for the additional camera on its back.

However, its predecessor was pretty disappointing, and if Motorola doesn’t fix the existing issues, the Moto G 5G 2025 could become another mess in 2025.

