Muzen launches its first-ever earbuds, and they’re 50% off

Muzen Audio is venturing into uncharted territory with the launch of their first-ever wireless earbuds, and boy, do they look jaw-droppingly spectacular.

Meet the MUZEN Speed X TWS Cyber earbuds, perfect for tech-savvy audiophiles on a budget. Spoiler alert: they’re only $79.99, but our readers can snag them for 50% off!

These MUZEN Speed X checks off all the boxes but still manage to surprise us with features like iChem® antibacterial and antiviral coating.

Who knew earbuds could be so darn considerate in keeping us germ-free? The future is now, my friends.

Now, let’s break these down. With each earbud weighing in at a minuscule 4.2 grams, you’ll be grinning and bobbing your head without a care in the world.

They ensure a high-quality audio experience backed by ENC call noise reduction and dual-mic noise reduction tech, turning mundane meetings into eargasmic conference calls.

Worried about rain, sweat, or unexpected encounters with water? Fear not; these earbuds have an IPX4 rating, meaning they’ll survive all but the wildest water attacks.

And for our petite-eared pals or gaming enthusiasts, the Speed X covers your needs with a comfortable design perfect for small ears and latency low enough to immerse you in gameplay.

In a world full of earbud options, the MUZEN Speed X stands out with its friendly price tag, state-of-the-art features, and irresistible discount for our dear KnowTechie community with promo code WELCOME.

So, dash away to grab them while they last, and may these stylish cyber buds transport you to a land of unforgettable tunes, clear calls, and vigorous workouts.

So what are you waiting for, hurry up and snatch these up before they sell out their first batch. Remember this is the first time they’ve ever sold headphones, so this could huge.

MUZEN Speed X $47.99 $79.99 This is Muzen's first foray into the world of headphones. They're selling these for $79.99, but guess what? They're on sale right now for $47.99. KnowTechie readers get an extra 10% with code WELCOME. What We Like: Lightweight design: 4.2g per earbud for comfortable wear.

High-quality audio experience: Enhanced by ENC call noise reduction and dual-mic noise reduction.

iChem® antibacterial and antiviral coating: Provides germ protection for healthier use.

Waterproof with an IPX4 rating: Resistant against water exposure during workouts or rainy days.

Comfortable fit for small ears: Parallel shape designed with all ear sizes in mind.

Low latency: Ideal for gaming and synced audio-video experiences.

Noise-cancelling features: Helps to focus on tasks or calls in noisy environments. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

