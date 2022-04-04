Netflix is down for many users right now (updated)

UPDATE 4/4/2022 3:44 PM EST: Issue reports have decreased back to normal levels. Netflix should be working properly again. You can read the original report below.

If you are trying to slack off at work and planned on catching up on some Netflix shows – bad news, many users are reporting outages on the popular streaming service.

As of 3:24 PM EST, Downdetector is noting 465 outage reports. The increase in reports started right at 3:12 PM.

It’s not yet clear if the outage is only affecting certain areas. We were able to load Netflix in the US, but that doesn’t necessarily mean anything.

Downdetector also has tweeted about the outage.

User reports indicate Netflix is having problems since 3:24 PM EDT. https://t.co/NsqKhEjlex RT if you're also having problems #Netflixdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) April 4, 2022

