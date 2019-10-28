New leak shows the DJI Mavic Mini in all its tiny glory

Thanks to a listing on the Canadian version of Newegg, we have a better glimpse at the upcoming DJI Mavic Mini.

While technically unannounced at the time of this writing, leaks and rumors have been around since August. First, with an FCC listing and more recently with leaked images from DroneDJ. The Newegg listing gives us more pictures and an idea of the specs.

Weighing in at only 249 grams, the DJI Mavic Mini can be flown without any type of FAA registration. It’s so small that it can easily fit in the palm of your hand. According to the Newegg listing, it will cost pilots slightly under $500.

According to the specs, it will have 30 minutes of flight time and a camera that can record in 2.7K attached to a 3-axis gimbal.

DJI has an event scheduled for Wednesday, the 3oth, and with a tagline like “Fly as you are” it seems pretty fitting that this will most likely be about the Mavic Mini. It has been over a year since the drone company has launched a flagship drone, so it makes sense that a new drone is right around the corner.

The Mavic Mini should be a huge hit. Having a small drone that doesn’t require registration by such a big name should really help potential pilots make pull the trigger.

What do you think? Interested in a new drone from DJI? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: