A new Steam feature makes switching from the Steam Deck to PC super easy

Ahead of the Steam Deck’s initial launch next month, Valve has added an update that will sync save game progress across devices. The new Dynamic Cloud Sync feature automatically uploads your game state to the cloud. That means you can pick up where you left off even if you don’t exit a game.

The company announced this new feature in a blog post on its website earlier this week. It was designed specifically with the Steam Deck in mind. Valve is working to make the handheld gaming experience as good as possible on its new device.

“We anticipate that users will frequently suspend their Steam Deck without exiting the game, as is common with other hand-held gaming devices,” the company said in the post. With the new feature, the game will automatically save so you can pick up where you left off on another device.

Image: KnowTechie

The new Dynamic Cloud Sync feature will automatically upload any change in your game’s save state to the cloud whenever you enter your device into sleep mode. When you launch the game on another device, you’ll be able to pick up right where you left off.

However, this is a feature that won’t be automatically available in all games. Game developers will first have to utilize Steam’s Cloud Saves. They will also have to enable the feature in their games for users to be able to take advantage.

The Steam Deck is Valve’s first entry into the handheld gaming world. And the company is working hard to ensure that it delivers the best device possible. This new Dynamic Cloud Sync feature sounds like a convenient way for gamers to be able to switch from their PCs to the Steam Deck and back to PC without any trouble.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: