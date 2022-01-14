Valve says the Steam Deck is still set to arrive in February

Valve’s Steam Deck was set to make waves in the handheld gaming world at the end of 2021 before the console was delayed until February. Fortunately, the company has given us an update and it looks like the console is still set to start shipping next month.

The company shared the good news in a community post on its website earlier this week. Those that were fortunate enough to get an early reservation on the consoles should still expect to see them delivered soon.

Happy January! We have a small update for you today – tl;dr – we're still on track to ship in February.



Check it out here: https://t.co/pQXC101JCV — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) January 13, 2022

If you want to check out where your reservation falls in the availability window, you can check here. A glance at the reservation page today shows that new reservations are expected to be able to order sometime in the second half of 2022, so there are likely a lot of people already in line.

Valve also shared some news about how the company will verify that certain Steam games will work on the Steam Deck.

The company has started its Steam Deck Verified program and is in the process of checking the compatibility of every game in the massive Steam library.

Games that are verified will have a green check that means that they will work perfectly on the Steam Deck with no tweaks necessary.

A yellow exclamation point means that a game will work but it might need some minor adjustments, like using the touchscreen for menus or manually configuring controls.

Any unsupported games will be marked with a crossed-out circle, so you don’t accidentally buy games that aren’t supported.

I, personally, am excited to see what the Steam Deck is all about. It’s nice to see that Valve is still on track with its production and I can’t wait to see what people think of this new device. Will this be the handheld that finally competes with Nintendo?

