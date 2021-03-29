New York is the first state to roll out digital COVID-19 “passports” for concerts and more

When COVID-19 first shut down basically everything across the globe, it didn’t take long for companies like Google and Apple to implement COVID-19 tracking apps, letting people know if they had recently been in contact with someone that tested positive for the disease.

Now, the next evolution of that is coming, starting in New York. Called the Excelsior Pass, it uses blockchain technology to verify people’s recent negative COVID-19 tests or vaccinations. The app, available on Android and iOS, will help business confirmed if people entering are safe to be around other people.

According to USA Today, this functionality will first rollout to large venues like Madison Square Garden. The press release also notes “theaters, major stadiums and arenas, weddings receptions, catered events,” and more.

From the press release, it is noted that using IBM-powered tech and blockchain functionality, that user data is anonymous and secure. Users can either show a QR code on their phone or print out the QR code and display it upon entry. Even with the data being anonymous, it is noted that the information contained is verifiable.

Is the thought of an app giving certain people the ability to be in the public odd, and maybe a bit unsettling? Absolutely, but it is hard to argue that this isn’t one of the better ways to get people back out and spending money, while being safe about it.

