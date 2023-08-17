No monthly fees: get a 3-Yr Windscribe VPN Pro plan for $70

Privacy seekers, gather ’round because, boy, do we have a deal for you. Are you tired of those ads tracking your every move online? Or maybe you’re just looking to surf the web from the comfort of your couch while appearing to be in Timbuktu?

Well, we’ve got you covered with a deal so good it’ll make your modem blush.

The good folks at Windscribe are practically giving away their Pro VPN Plan. And by practically, we mean you can snag a 3-year subscription for just $69.99.

That’s right, folks. A whopping 66% off the usual price of $207. Now, if that doesn’t scream “deal,” we don’t know what does.

Windscribe VPN Pro Plan: 3-Yr Subscription Windscribe VPN Pro Plan offers a comprehensive 3-year service that blends robust privacy features, global server access, and an ad-blocking function for a secure, seamless online experience. Deal Rating: 4.0 What We Like: Exceptional Value: At only $69.99 for a 3-year plan, you're gaining long-term access to a premium VPN service at a fraction of the regular cost.

Privacy and Security: With a strict no-logging policy and top-tier encryption, you can browse with peace of mind knowing your data is protected.

Versatile and User-Friendly: With unlimited downloads, simultaneous connections, and compatibility across multiple devices, it's a user-friendly solution for all your online needs. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

So what’s so special about Windscribe?

Well, imagine a world where you no longer have to mess with confusing settings and options menus. A world where you can unblock websites, remove ads, and protect your online privacy with just a few clicks.

That’s the world Windscribe offers.

With servers in over 69 countries, Windscribe’s global VPN service is as worldly as it gets.

And with their strict no-logging policy, you can rest easy knowing your online activities are as private as a diary locked in a safe, buried in a secret underground bunker.

On top of all of that, Windscribe isn’t just a VPN. That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

From blocking unwanted ads and trackers to offering the strongest encryption for your online activities, Windscribe is like that tech-savvy friend we all wish we had.

And did we mention the unlimited downloads and simultaneous connections?

Because yes, you can connect all your devices at once, from your desktop to your mobile, even your FireTV. And with the recent support for Windows 11, Windscribe is ready to take on the future.

It’s not just us, your other favorite tech sites, excluding those that start with a ‘K’ and end with an ‘ie’, also love it too

But don’t just take our word for it. With glowing reviews from Tom’s Guide, Tech Radar, PC World, and G2, Windscribe is a crowd-pleaser.

So, what are you waiting for? This deal is as fleeting as your internet history with Windscribe. Grab it while it lasts.

Keep in mind: this offer is for new users only. So, if you’re already enjoying the breezy benefits of Windscribe, maybe tell a friend. Or three. Because with a deal this good, sharing is indeed caring.

Windscribe VPN Pro Plan: 3-Yr Subscription Windscribe VPN Pro Plan offers a comprehensive 3-year service that blends robust privacy features, global server access, and an ad-blocking function for a secure, seamless online experience. Deal Rating: 4.0 What We Like: Exceptional Value: At only $69.99 for a 3-year plan, you're gaining long-term access to a premium VPN service at a fraction of the regular cost.

Privacy and Security: With a strict no-logging policy and top-tier encryption, you can browse with peace of mind knowing your data is protected.

Versatile and User-Friendly: With unlimited downloads, simultaneous connections, and compatibility across multiple devices, it's a user-friendly solution for all your online needs. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Editors Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news