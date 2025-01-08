OnePlus 13 and 13R launched with a host of AI capabilities

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The OnePlus 13 finally crossed the borders of China yesterday, January 7. The company announced its next flagship Android handset for the global markets alongside its next mid-ranger, the OnePlus 13R.

According to the company, the new OnePlus flagship packs more AI capabilities than the previous models and a totally upgraded camera system.

In addition to more AI capabilities and a new camera system, both OnePlus devices are equipped with enhanced connectivity, 5G support, and more.

A highlight is a new type of Bluetooth connectivity the company calls “Becon Link,” which allows the devices to work as walkie-talkies within a 200-meter range.

OnePlus 13 is finally here for the global markets

OnePlus 13 is powered by Qalcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, which is quite the upgrade from last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The device features a 6.82-inch QHD+ flat screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

The OnePlus 13 also comes with new technology designed to protect your eyes from too much brightness, TUV Rheinland Eye Care 4.0 certification.

Meanwhile, the new Aqua Touch 2.0 technology senses your touch, even if your hands are oily or you are wearing gloves.

Image: KnowTechie

OnePlus pretty much boasted about the new camera system on the OnePlus 13. Apparently, OnePlus co-developed the new triple camera system with 5-Gen Hasselblad.

It has a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary camera, a 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, and a 50MP 3X Triprism Telephoto camera, which can capture shots at more than 10x zoom.

The cameras also pack additional capabilities like a Dual Exposure Algorithm with burst and action modes. On the front side, a 32MP selfie camera handles things.

OnePlus 13 also packs a whopping 6,000 mAh (Dual-cell 3,000 mAh, non-removable) Silicon NanoStack battery, which is cooled down by Dual Cryo-Velocity vapor chambers.

Specs OnePlus 13 Size 6.82-inch Display LTPO 4.1, AMOLED, QHD+, 120Hz Resolution 3,168 x 1,440 pixels Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite GPU Adreno 830 Configuration – 12GB/256GB

– 16GB/512GB

– 24GB/1TB Rear Cameras – 50MP main, Sony LYT-808, f/1.6, 1.12μm, OIS

– 50MP ultrawide, Samsung ISOCELL S5KJN5, f/2.05, 0.64μm, AF, 120-degree FoV

– 50MP periscope, Sony LYT-600, 3x optical zoom, f/2.65, 0.8μm, OIS Selfie Camera 32MP Sony IMX615, f/2.45, 0.8μm Battery 6,000mAh battery Charging – 80W (US)/100W (global) wired charging

– 50W wireless charging

– 10W reverse wireless charging Operating System Oxygen OS 15 based on Android 15 Dimension – 162.9 x 76.5 x 8.9mm (Midnight Ocean)

– 162.9 x 76.5 x 8.5mm (Arctic Dawn/Black Eclipse)

Weight – 213g (Arctic Dawn/Black Eclipse)

– 210g (Midnight Ocean) Colors – Arctic Dawn

– Black Eclipse

– Midnight Ocean Starting Price $899.99

The device is also compatible with 80W wired charging and 50 AIRVOOC charging speeds. You can also get Qi2 magnetic charging through external cases.

The OnePlus 13 is powered by the Oxygen OS 15, which packs a plethora of AI tools, including Circle to Search, Intelligent Search, and image editing tools like AI Unblur, AI Detail Boost, and AI Reflection Erasure.

The latest OnePlus flagship is available in three colorways: Midnight Ocean, Arctic Dawn, and Black Eclipse.

The Midnight Ocean is the first smartphone to feature microfiber vegan leather. It is available in two configurations: 12/256GB and 16/512 GB.

Pre-orders can be made today in the US directly from OnePlus’s official website. The price starts at $899.99.

OnePlus 13R is also here

OnePlus has also launched its mid-range offering, the OnePlus 13R, in addition to the flagship model.

While it shares the same design language as the OnePlus 13, its hardware is a bit toned down to compensate for the reduced price.





Image: KnowTechie

The OnePlus 13R packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood with a 6.78-inch 1.5K ProXDR flat panel.

Like the OnePlus 13, the OnePlus 13R is equipped with the Eye Cre 4.0 certification, Aqua Touch 2.0, and Corning’s Gorilla Glass 7i, a first for OnePlus’s R series phone.

Specs OnePlus 13R Size 6.78-inch Display LTPO 4.1, AMOLED, 120Hz, FHD+ Resolution 2,780 x 1,264 pixels Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 GPU Adreno 750 Configuration – 12GB/256GB

– 16GB/512GB Rear Cameras – 50MP wide, Sony LYT-700, f/1.8, 1.0μm, OIS

– 8MP ultrawide, f/2.2, 1.12μm, 112-degree FoV

– 50MP telephoto, Samsung ISOCELL S5KJN5, 2x optical zoom, f/2.0, 0.64μm Selfie Camera 16MP, f/2.4, 1.0μm Battery 6,000mAh battery Charging 80W wired charging Operating System Oxygen OS 15 based on Android 15 Dimension 161.7 x 75.8 x 8.0mm Weight 206g Colors – Astral Trail

– Nebula Noir Starting Price $599.99

Last year’s OnePlus 12R was criticized primarily for its sub-per camera system, so the company has taken it a step further with the OnePlus 13R.

OnePlus 13R packs a primary 50MP Sony LYT-700 sensor with OIS for excellent low-light shooting, a 50MP telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom for capturing swift motions, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor.

Oh, it also has a 16MP selfie camera at the front.

As for the battery, the OnePlus 13R packs a whopping 6,000 mAh battery, which is protected by Dual Cryo-Velocity vapor chambers.

The 13R is available in two colors: Nebula Noir and Astral Trail. The base variant, which comes with a 12/256GB configuration, starts at $599.99, and you can pre-order it today.

Do you like the OnePlus 13 and 13R? Are you planning on pre-ordering one of these phones? Tell us what you think in the comments section below, or reach out via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news