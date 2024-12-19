OnePlus confirms OnePlus 13R launch and shares key specs

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Yesterday, OnePlus confirmed its Winter Launch Event date of January 7, 2025, when the company plans to unveil its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13.

Although OnePlus launched the device in China in October, it wants to introduce it to the global market through this upcoming event.

Meanwhile, the company confirmed that a new Sapphire Blue colored OnePlus Buds Pro 3 with AI features would also be included in the flagship handset.

A lot of us also assumed that the Chinese brand would launch the next iteration of its popular R series mid-ranger.

A few hours after the official announcement, the company confirmed that the OnePlus 13R is coming to the global markets via X/Twitter and will be unveiled at the very same event on — January 7, 2025

With OnePlus 13R’s 6,000 mAh battery, you need not worry about battery life

OnePlus not only confirmed the OnePlus 13R launch date but also let loose a few key spec details about the upcoming device to keep the hype alive until the launch day arrives in a few weeks.

Image: KnowTechie

According to OnePlus, the OnePlus 13R will pack a whopping 6,000 mAh battery. The newly developed Gorilla Glass 7i will protect the device’s front and back, promising superior protection against screen scratches.

The device will also have a flat display, an aluminum frame, only 8mm thickness, and a star trail finish. The device will be available in two colorways: Nebula Noir and Astral Trail.

The company has yet to confirm the OnePlus 13R’s SoC; however, it has previously confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will pack the latest Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Therefore, we believe OnePlus may adopt the older Qualcomm flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, for the OnePlus 13R.

OnePlus has yet to mention the price. However, its predecessor, the OnePlus 12R, was launched in the US at $500, so we expect the OnePlus 13R to be priced the same or slightly more, but not by much.

Excited for the OnePlus 13R? Will you buy it over the OnePlus 13, or do you want the top-tier flagship this year? Tell us your thoughts in the comments, or reach out to us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news