Here’s the first look at OnePlus’s next mid-ranger, the OnePlus 13R

OnePlus is expected to launch its next budget-friendly R series handset, the OnePlus 13R, soon, according to a recent leak that says it’ll launch with the OnePlus 13, and its next smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 3.

Now, we have our first look at the device courtesy of the Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station. The leaker posted an image of the OnePlus Ace 5, which will be rebranded as the OnePlus 13R outside of China.

OnePlus Ace 5/OnePlus 13R to pack Snapdragon 8 gen 3

Now, the image shows a single smartphone in Green/Olive color, with flat edges, an alert slider on the left edge, and a circular triple rear camera system on the back.

The leaker has also added that the phone sports a ceramic back.

Image: DCS on Weibo

A previous DCS leak pointed out that the OnePlus Ace 5 will have flat edges, which today’s leaked image has reaffirmed.

In the same leak, the leaker also said that the OnePlus Ace 5 would be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, pack a 6,000 mAh silicon battery, have a 50MP IMX906 primary camera, and have a 50MP JN1 telephoto camera.

While we are unsure about the battery and camera details, OnePlus confirmed yesterday on Weibo that the OnePlus Ace 5 will ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, last year’s flagship chipset.

It’s not the most powerful, but it’s beefy enough to handle anything you throw at it.

While the leak only concerns the OnePlus Ace 5, let us once again remind you that the OnePlus Ace phones are usually rebranded as the OnePlus R for the global markets.

So, essentially, the OnePlus Ace 5 will be rebranded as the OnePlus 13R. If the leak is accurate, then the OnePlus 13R will be a significant upgrade over the OnePlus 12R,

The 12R was praised for its high-quality display, excellent performance, and 80W wired charging. However, it has many issues, like cumbersome software, no wireless charging, and bad cameras.

Excited for the OnePlus 13R? Do you think you would buy or recommend it when it comes? Tell us what you think in the comments down below or reach out to us via our Twitter or Facebook.

