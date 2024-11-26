OnePlus Watch 3 may launch soon in the global markets

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

OnePlus’s second attempt at a smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 2, was hugely successful, unlike its predecessor, the OnePlus Watch.

The second-generation OnePlus smartwatch runs a dual-chip architecture, with the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC running Wear OS and the BES2700 chip running RTOS, and lasts over 50 hours on a single charge with AOD and health features enabled.

Now, a recent leak from Yogesh Brar suggests that its successor, the OnePlus Watch 3, is coming.

OnePlus Watch 3 is apparently due in a few months, but we know almost nothing about it

According to the leaker, OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, and the OnePlus Watch 3 in the global markets.

OnePlus launched its new flagship, the OnePlus 13, in China in October 2024. The device and its R series variant, the OnePlus 13R, are widely expected to enter the global markets in early 2025.

The expectation of a OnePlus 13R stems from last year’s launch strategy when the Chinese brand simultaneously announced the OnePlus 12 and 12R for the global markets.

However, the OnePlus Ace 5, which is supposed to be rebranded as the OnePlus 13R for the global markets, hasn’t been launched in China.

Fortunately, the leaker Yogesh Brar asserts that not only are the OnePlus 13 and 13R set for the global markets soon, but the OnePlus Watch 3 will tag along.

Unfortunately, we know very little about OnePlus’s next smartwatch at this point.

However, if we are to speculate, the company could continue the successful dual-chip architecture, with a possible upgrade to either the main processor or the co-processor.

We also expect a smaller variant of the OnePlus Watch 3. Last year’s Watch 2 only had a 47mm variant, which was too big for some users. In addition, new features, trimmed-down bezels, and more are expected.

That said, if the latest leak is accurate, the OnePlus Watch 3 is due in a few months, so more verifiable information should surface soon, delivering a clearer image of the company’s next smartwatch.

