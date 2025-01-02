Leak details what to expect from OnePlus Watch 3

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The OnePlus Watch 3 and OnePlus Watch 3 Pro are making headlines, fueled by recent leaks revealing promising features and improvements.

The OnePlus Watch 3 and OnePlus Watch 3 Pro are expected to launch alongside the OnePlus 13 series.

A new report has surfaced online detailing these upcoming smartwatches’ health monitoring capabilities and intuitive software tools.

OnePlus Watch 3 could offer improved health monitoring features

Folks over at Android Authority detailed what to expect from the OnePlus Watch 3 through APK teardown for the OnHealth app.

A major highlight is the inclusion of ECG functionality, which enables the detection of conditions like atrial fibrillation (AFib) and frequent premature ventricular contractions (PVCs).

This feature makes the devices a powerful tool for cardiovascular health tracking. Additionally, the watches will reportedly monitor high and low heart rates and feature a wrist temperature sensor.

One of the most anticipated improvements is the 60-second Checkup, an all-around health assessment tool that estimates heart health, blood vessel elasticity, and sleep-related snoring risks.

This feature utilizes seven critical health indicators, including blood oxygen levels, ECG data, sleep statistics, and vascular age, offering users a nuanced understanding of their well-being.

The OnHealth app will also introduce a Health tab with two key components: Health Insights and Health Journey.

Health Insights will deliver long-term wellness analytics directly on the app’s homepage, providing users with actionable data to track their progress.

Meanwhile, Health Journey will highlight significant daily workouts and health metrics events, creating a dynamic and personalized approach to fitness and wellness tracking.

These improvements suggest a strong focus on health and fitness integration, potentially making the OnePlus Watch 3 lineup competitive in the smartwatch market, competing with the Apple Watches.

As the release approaches, these features set high expectations for what could be OnePlus’ health monitoring features packed wearable devices to date.

